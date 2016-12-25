Arkady ShilkloperBorn 17 October 1956
Arkady Shilkloper
1956-10-17
Arkady Shilkloper Biography (Wikipedia)
Arkady Shilkloper (born October 17, 1956) is a Russian multi-instrumentalist (horn, alphorn, flugelhorn, vogelhorn, ELEPHANT-Horn, corno da caccia, corno pastoriccio, didgeridoo) and composer, currently living in Germany. He is also known as one of the best jazz performers on horn and alphorn in the world.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Arkady Shilkloper Tracks
Gopak
Modest Mussorgsky
Songs and Dances of Death: Serenade
Modest Mussorgsky
Song of the Flea - Pesnja Mefistofelja v pogrebke Auerbacha
Modest Mussorgsky
Her First Dance
Arkady Shilkloper
Arkady Shilkloper Links
Similar Artists
