Zoë Keating
Born 2 February 1972
Zoë Keating
Zoë Keating Biography (Wikipedia)
Zoë Keating (born February 2, 1972) is a Canadian-born cellist and composer once based in San Francisco, California, now based in Vermont.
Zoë Keating Tracks
Icefloe
Zoë Keating
Icefloe
Icefloe
Zinc (after Terry Riley's in C)
Zoë Keating
Zinc (after Terry Riley's in C)
Zinc (after Terry Riley's in C)
Forest
Zoë Keating
Forest
Forest
Tetrishead
Zoë Keating
Tetrishead
Optimist
Zoë Keating
Optimist
Optimist
