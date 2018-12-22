Guitar SlimBorn 10 December 1926. Died 7 February 1959
Guitar Slim
1926-12-10
Guitar Slim Biography (Wikipedia)
Eddie Jones (December 10, 1926 – February 7, 1959), better known as Guitar Slim, was a New Orleans blues guitarist in the 1940s and 1950s, best known for the million-selling song "The Things That I Used to Do", produced by Johnny Vincent for Specialty Records. It is listed in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll. Slim had a major impact on rock and roll and experimented with distorted overtones on the electric guitar a full decade before Jimi Hendrix.
Guitar Slim Tracks
The Things That I Used To Do
