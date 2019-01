Jawbox was an American alternative rock band from Washington, D.C., United States. Its original members were J. Robbins (vocals, guitar), Kim Coletta (bass guitar) and Adam Wade (drums). Bill Barbot (vocals, guitar) and Zach Barocas (drums) later joined the group, with Barocas replacing Wade.

