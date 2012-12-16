Catherine Feeny (born 1976) is an American singer-songwriter based in Portland, Oregon.

She grew up in Norristown, Pennsylvania, studied in Washington, D.C., and relocated to Los Angeles, where she started seriously writing her own songs. Her first album Catherine Feeny was produced by fellow singer-songwriter Joe Purdy and was released in the UK in January 2003. Shortly after, she met producer Sebastian Rogers, who then produced her second album Hurricane Glass, which was released in the UK in June 2006. It includes the single "Mr Blue" which features in the films Running With Scissors (2006) and Miss Conception (2008).

She originally released Hurricane Glass on her manager's Tallgrass Records before signing to EMI in 2007. She is published by Warner-Chappell.

Feeny lived in Norwich for several years before moving in 2008 to Oregon, where she released her third album, entitled People in the Hole. The title track and only single from the album was featured in U.S. television series Mercy and One Tree Hill.