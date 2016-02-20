Dr. Jeckyll & Mr. Hyde was an American 1980s hip-hop group consisting of Andre "Dr. Jeckyll" Harrell and Alonzo "Mr. Hyde" Brown. The group was known for its corporate business image, wearing designer suits and ties while they rapped. The group first performed under the name Harlem World Crew and recorded on Tayster and Rojac Records in 1980.

Alonzo Brown joined Profile Records in 1981 under the name Lonnie Love, and recorded the song "Young Ladies."

That same year, Brown teamed with Andre Harrell to make "Genius Rap," a well-received record which was one of the first hip-hop records to use the famous Tom Tom Club sample, "Genius of Love."

The pair ended their professional relationship in 1987, but Mr. Hyde continued recording with Profile Records, recording the solo 12", "The Witch" b/w "Hyde's Beat".

After the group's demise, Andre Harrell became the founder and chief executive officer of Uptown Records. He later went on to head Motown Records.

Alonzo Brown went on to become a producer and screenwriter, serving as executive producer for the Judge Mathis television show.