Slavko Kalezić Biography (Wikipedia)
Slavko Kalezić (Cyrillic: Славко Калезић,, born 4 October 1985) is a Montenegrin actor, singer and songwriter. He represented Montenegro in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 with the song "Space". In 2017, he took part in the fourteenth series of The X Factor UK, where he was eliminated from the competition at Judges Houses.
Slavko Kalezić (Montenegro): Space
