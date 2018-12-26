Ian BostridgeBorn 25 December 1964
Ian Bostridge
1964-12-25
Ian Bostridge Biography
Ian Charles Bostridge CBE (born 25 December 1964) is an English tenor, well known for his performances as an opera and lieder singer.
Ian Bostridge Performances & Interviews
Dowland: Flow, my tears - Preview Clip
Dowland: Lachrimae amantis - Preview Clip
Dowland: The King of Denmark's Galliard - Preview Clip
Ian Bostridge Tracks
The Little Turtle Dove
Anonymous & Ian Bostridge
The Little Turtle Dove
The Little Turtle Dove
No.8: Morgengruss, 'Guten Morgen, schone Mullerin!' (Die Schone Mullerin D.795)
Franz Schubert
No.8: Morgengruss, 'Guten Morgen, schone Mullerin!' (Die Schone Mullerin D.795)
No.8: Morgengruss, 'Guten Morgen, schone Mullerin!' (Die Schone Mullerin D.795)
Winterreise: Gefrorne Trane
Franz Schubert, Leif Ove Andsnes & Ian Bostridge
Winterreise: Gefrorne Trane
Winterreise: Gefrorne Trane
Waft her, angels (Jephtha)
George Frideric Handel
Waft her, angels (Jephtha)
Waft her, angels (Jephtha)
Selim und der Wind
Hans Werner Henze
Selim und der Wind
Selim und der Wind
Heidenröslein, D 257
Franz Schubert
Heidenröslein, D 257
Heidenröslein, D 257
Du bist die Ruh, D.776
Franz Schubert
Du bist die Ruh, D.776
Du bist die Ruh, D.776
Auf dem Wasser zu singen, D.774
Franz Schubert
Auf dem Wasser zu singen, D.774
Auf dem Wasser zu singen, D.774
The Rake's Progress - Epilogue
Igor Stravinsky
The Rake's Progress - Epilogue
The Rake's Progress - Epilogue
War Requiem (Agnus Dei)
Benjamin Britten
War Requiem (Agnus Dei)
War Requiem (Agnus Dei)
To Gratiana dancing and singing
William Charles Denis Browne, Ian Bostridge & Julius Drake
To Gratiana dancing and singing
To Gratiana dancing and singing
Ode for St Cecilia's Day: 'But bright Cecilia...'
George Frideric Handel
Ode for St Cecilia's Day: 'But bright Cecilia...'
Ode for St Cecilia's Day: 'But bright Cecilia...'
Ode for St Cecilia's Day
George Frideric Handel
Ode for St Cecilia's Day
Ode for St Cecilia's Day
Ode for St Cecilia's Day HWV.76 (The trumpet's loud clangour!)
George Frideric Handel
Ode for St Cecilia's Day HWV.76 (The trumpet's loud clangour!)
Ode for St Cecilia's Day HWV.76 (The trumpet's loud clangour!)
Let Us Garlands Bring: v It was a lover and his lass
Gerald Finzi
Let Us Garlands Bring: v It was a lover and his lass
Let Us Garlands Bring: v It was a lover and his lass
An die Laute, D 905
Franz Schubert
An die Laute, D 905
An die Laute, D 905
All the Hills and Vales Along
James MacMillan
All the Hills and Vales Along
All the Hills and Vales Along
Ich will dir singen ein Hohelied (Kythere; Pantherlied; Abendfrieden)
Rudi Stephan
Ich will dir singen ein Hohelied (Kythere; Pantherlied; Abendfrieden)
Ich will dir singen ein Hohelied (Kythere; Pantherlied; Abendfrieden)
Dichterliebe Op. 48: Aus meinen Tränen spriessen
Robert Schumann
Dichterliebe Op. 48: Aus meinen Tränen spriessen
Dichterliebe Op. 48: Aus meinen Tränen spriessen
Dichterliebe Op 48: Im Wunderschönen Monat Mai
Robert Schumann
Dichterliebe Op 48: Im Wunderschönen Monat Mai
Dichterliebe Op 48: Im Wunderschönen Monat Mai
To Gratiana dancing and singing
William Denis Browne
To Gratiana dancing and singing
To Gratiana dancing and singing
La Belle Dame Sans Merci
Charles Villiers Stanford
La Belle Dame Sans Merci
La Belle Dame Sans Merci
Dichterliebe for voice and piano (Op.48)
Robert Schumann
Dichterliebe for voice and piano (Op.48)
Dichterliebe for voice and piano (Op.48)
4 Walt Whitman Songs: II. O Captain! My Captain!
Kurt Weill
4 Walt Whitman Songs: II. O Captain! My Captain!
4 Walt Whitman Songs: II. O Captain! My Captain!
The Lads in their Hundreds; Is My Team Ploughing (6 Songs from "A Shropshire Lad")
George Butterworth
The Lads in their Hundreds; Is My Team Ploughing (6 Songs from "A Shropshire Lad")
The Lads in their Hundreds; Is My Team Ploughing (6 Songs from "A Shropshire Lad")
Nacht und Traume, D.827
Franz Schubert
Nacht und Traume, D.827
Nacht und Traume, D.827
Requiem K.626 - Sanctus and Benedictus
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Requiem K.626 - Sanctus and Benedictus
Requiem K.626 - Sanctus and Benedictus
O mistress mine
Thomas Morley
O mistress mine
O mistress mine
L'Orfeo, Act 3: 'A lei volt'ho il camin per l'aer cieco'
Claudio Monteverdi
L'Orfeo, Act 3: 'A lei volt'ho il camin per l'aer cieco'
L'Orfeo, Act 3: 'A lei volt'ho il camin per l'aer cieco'
Silent Noon (The House of Life)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Silent Noon (The House of Life)
Silent Noon (The House of Life)
Dido and Aeneas - Dido's Lament 'When I am laid in earth'
Henry Purcell
Dido and Aeneas - Dido's Lament 'When I am laid in earth'
Dido and Aeneas - Dido's Lament 'When I am laid in earth'
The Rakes Progress (Act 1, Sc.2 Cavatina: Love, too frequently betrayed)
Igor Stravinsky
The Rakes Progress (Act 1, Sc.2 Cavatina: Love, too frequently betrayed)
The Rakes Progress (Act 1, Sc.2 Cavatina: Love, too frequently betrayed)
Spätherbstnebel (Lieder nach Heine)
Hugo Wolf
Spätherbstnebel (Lieder nach Heine)
Spätherbstnebel (Lieder nach Heine)
Der Tambour (Morike-Lieder)
Hugo Wolf
Der Tambour (Morike-Lieder)
Der Tambour (Morike-Lieder)
Ganymed (Goethe-Lieder)
Hugo Wolf
Ganymed (Goethe-Lieder)
Ganymed (Goethe-Lieder)
D'un barbaro scortese (Poro)
George Frideric Handel
D'un barbaro scortese (Poro)
D'un barbaro scortese (Poro)
Forte e lieto a morte andrei (Tamerlano)
George Frideric Handel
Forte e lieto a morte andrei (Tamerlano)
Forte e lieto a morte andrei (Tamerlano)
Im Frühling, D 882
Franz Schubert
Im Frühling, D 882
Im Frühling, D 882
Elegy (Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings)
Benjamin Britten
Elegy (Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings)
Elegy (Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings)
To Gratiana dancing and singing
William Denis Browne
To Gratiana dancing and singing
To Gratiana dancing and singing
Seligkeit, D 433
Franz Schubert
Seligkeit, D 433
Seligkeit, D 433
Love sounds th' alarm (Acis and Galatea)
George Frideric Handel
Love sounds th' alarm (Acis and Galatea)
Love sounds th' alarm (Acis and Galatea)
An den Mond D. 193
Franz Schubert
An den Mond D. 193
An den Mond D. 193
