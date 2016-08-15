Eddie SouthBorn 27 November 1904. Died 25 April 1962
Eddie South
1904-11-27
Eddie South Biography (Wikipedia)
Eddie South (Louisiana, Missouri, November 27, 1904 – April 25, 1962) was an American jazz violinist.
Eddie South Tracks
Improvisation on the 1st movement of the Double Concerto in D minor by J S Bach
MG Improvisation
Improvisation on the 1st movement of the Double Concerto in D minor by J S Bach
Improvisation on the 1st movement of the Double Concerto in D minor by J S Bach
Swing Interpretation Of The 1st Movement Of The Concerto In D Minor by J.S.Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach
Swing Interpretation Of The 1st Movement Of The Concerto In D Minor by J.S.Bach
Swing Interpretation Of The 1st Movement Of The Concerto In D Minor by J.S.Bach
Improvisation on the first movement of Bach's Concerto in D minor, BWV 1043
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach
Improvisation on the first movement of Bach's Concerto in D minor, BWV 1043
Improvisation on the first movement of Bach's Concerto in D minor, BWV 1043
IImprovisation Sur Le Premier Mouvement Du Concerto En Ré Mineur De J S Bach
Django Reinhardt
Django Reinhardt
IImprovisation Sur Le Premier Mouvement Du Concerto En Ré Mineur De J S Bach
Sweet Georgia Brown
Eddie South
Sweet Georgia Brown
Sweet Georgia Brown
Fiddle Blues
Eddie South
Fiddle Blues
Fiddle Blues
My Oh My
Eddie South
My Oh My
My Oh My
