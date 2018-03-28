DJ CandlestickBorn 21 June 1985
Omar Barton (born June 21, 1985), better known by his stage name DJ Candlestick, is an American record producer, radio personality, and DJ. He is a member of The Chopstars of the ChopNotSlop subgenre, on-air personality for KQBT 93.7 The Beat Houston, The Choice 90.9 KTSU and DJ for The Nice Guys. He is the DJ behind Chop Care as well as many other ChopNotSlop mixtapes.
