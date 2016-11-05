Harry DacreBorn 6 September 1857. Died 16 July 1922
Harry Dacre
1857-09-06
Harry Dacre Biography (Wikipedia)
Harry Dacre was the pen-name of Frank Dean (1857–16 July 1922), a British songwriter best known for his composition "Daisy Bell (Bicycle Built For Two)".
Harry Dacre Tracks
Daisy Bell
Harry Dacre
Daisy, Daisy
Harry Dacre
