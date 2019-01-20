Nolan SmithBorn 18 July 1949
Nolan Smith
1949-07-18
Nolan Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Nolan Shaheed (born Nolan Andrew Smith, Jr.; July 18, 1949 in Pasadena, California) is an American jazz musician, specializing in the cornet and trumpet, and a world record holding masters athlete.
