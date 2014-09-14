Absynthe Minded is a Belgian rock band, around frontman, vocalist and guitarist Bert Ostyn. Their tracks contain a mix of thirties jazz, with a touch of funky soul, Balkan beats and Merseyside pop.

Absynthe Minded originally was a one-man band, being musician-singer-composer Bert Ostyn. He started off in 1999 with recording More Than This on 8-track in a 5 to 4 bedroom in Ghent (Belgium), with songs in a moderate rock genre.

The opportunity to record some material in a studio brought forth Mushroom Holiday (2000). On that demo other musicians collaborated with Ostyn for the first time, which led later on to the forming of a band called Tao Tse Tse. Ostyn’s third demo, Krankenhaus Hotel, was recorded in a noisy apartment bedroom again, on a Tascam four track.

The first band-demo was called Sweet Oblivion (2002); the band itself was renamed Absynthe Minded Quartet. Under this name they toured on their own and as support act for several bands and artists (most notably Spinvis and Zita Swoon).