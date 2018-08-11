Clock OperaFormed 2009
Clock Opera
2009
Clock Opera Tracks
Sprung - Clock Opera Remix
Gris-de-Lin
Sprung - Clock Opera Remix
Sprung - Clock Opera Remix
Man Made
Clock Opera
Man Made
Man Made
Closer
Clock Opera
Closer
Closer
Whippoorwill
Clock Opera
Whippoorwill
Whippoorwill
Changeling
Clock Opera
Changeling
Changeling
Belongings
Clock Opera
Belongings
Belongings
Once And For All (Instrumental)
Clock Opera
Once And For All (Instrumental)
Once And For All (Instrumental)
Once And For All
Clock Opera
Once And For All
Once And For All
11th Hour
Clock Opera
11th Hour
11th Hour
The Lost Buoys
Clock Opera
The Lost Buoys
The Lost Buoys
Clock Operation
Clock Opera
Clock Operation
Clock Operation
Lesson No. 7 (Tom Vek's Tripping remix)
Clock Opera
Lesson No. 7 (Tom Vek's Tripping remix)
Lesson No. 7 (Tom Vek's Tripping remix)
Lesson no. 7
Clock Opera
Lesson no. 7
Lesson no. 7
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Everything Everything - A Fever Dream
Jeremy Pritchard takes us to his favourite independent venue in Manchester
Everything Everything - Distant Past (BBC Music Introducing Live 2017)
Everything Everything - Can't Do (BBC Music Introducing Live 2017)
"We consider ourselves remarkably fortunate to have lived out this dream" Wild Beasts discuss their split
Wild Beasts
How many of their songs do Everything Everything dread playing live?
‘It’s taken 15 years for us to grow into our name’ – Wild Beasts
Everything Everything
Everything Everything look back on their year live from the Manchester Christmas Market
