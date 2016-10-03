Caroline DaleCellist. Born 1965
Caroline Dale
1965
Caroline Dale Biography (Wikipedia)
Caroline Dale (born 1965) is a widely recorded British cellist who has performed music for numerous films, including Truly, Madly, Deeply, Hilary and Jackie, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, as well as the 2005 adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice and 2007's Academy Award winner Atonement. She played on U2's latest album and currently plays Principal Cello for the English Chamber Orchestra and London Metropolitan Orchestra.
Caroline Dale Tracks
Land of Gold
Manu Delago
Land of Gold
Land of Gold
Atonement (2007) - Elegy for Dunkirk
Dario Marianelli
Atonement (2007) - Elegy for Dunkirk
Atonement (2007) - Elegy for Dunkirk
Orchestra
Hilary and Jackie (1998) - A Day On A Beach
Barrington Pheloung
Hilary and Jackie (1998) - A Day On A Beach
Hilary and Jackie (1998) - A Day On A Beach
Danza No. 1 from Danzas Peregrinas
Horacio Salinas
Danza No. 1 from Danzas Peregrinas
Danza No. 1 from Danzas Peregrinas
Windmills of your Mind
Michel Legrand
Windmills of your Mind
Windmills of your Mind
Danza No. 1: Preludio
Horacio Salinas
Danza No. 1: Preludio
Danza No. 1: Preludio
Performer
Esashi Oiwake
Jonathan Rees
Esashi Oiwake
Esashi Oiwake
The Soul Rests Eternal: Hymnus
Caroline Dale
The Soul Rests Eternal: Hymnus
The Soul Rests Eternal: Ellie's Theme
Caroline Dale
The Soul Rests Eternal: Ellie's Theme
The Soul Rests Eternal: A Remark You Made
Caroline Dale
The Soul Rests Eternal: A Remark You Made
Caroline Dale Links
