Caroline Dale (born 1965) is a widely recorded British cellist who has performed music for numerous films, including Truly, Madly, Deeply, Hilary and Jackie, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, as well as the 2005 adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice and 2007's Academy Award winner Atonement. She played on U2's latest album and currently plays Principal Cello for the English Chamber Orchestra and London Metropolitan Orchestra.