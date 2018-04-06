Jamie BartonMezzo-soprano. Born 17 October 1981
Jamie Barton
1981-10-17
Jamie Barton Biography (Wikipedia)
Jamie Barton (born October 17, 1981) is an American mezzo-soprano. She won the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition (both Main and Song Prizes) in June 2013. She is also the winner of the 2015 Richard Tucker Award.
Jamie Barton Tracks
Mahler - Ruckert Lieder - No. 2. Liebst du um Schonheit
Mahler - Ruckert Lieder - No. 2. Liebst du um Schonheit
Ruckert Lieder - No. 1. Ich atmet' einen linden Duft
Ruckert Lieder - No. 1. Ich atmet' einen linden Duft
Never Never Land
Never Never Land
Var det en dröm? Op. 37 no. 4
Var det en dröm? Op. 37 no. 4
Marssnön, Op. 36 no. 5
Marssnön, Op. 36 no. 5
Flickan kom Op. 37 no. 5
Flickan kom Op. 37 no. 5
Säf, säf, susa, Op. 36 no. 4
Säf, säf, susa, Op. 36 no. 4
Svarta Rosor, Op. 36 no. 1
Svarta Rosor, Op. 36 no. 1
Gypsy melodies Op.55
Gypsy melodies Op.55
Old home days K.Z.97
Old home days K.Z.97
The Cage K.Z.75
The Cage K.Z.75
The Housatonic at Stockbridge K.Z.125
The Housatonic at Stockbridge K.Z.125
Immortality K.Z.138
Immortality K.Z.138
Grantchester K.Z.113
Grantchester K.Z.113
The Things our fathers loved K.Z.105
The Things our fathers loved K.Z.105
4 Songs Op.43: Von ewiger Liebe
4 Songs Op.43: Von ewiger Liebe
8 Songs Op.57: Unbewegte laue Luft
8 Songs Op.57: Unbewegte laue Luft
9 Songs Op.63: Junge Lieder 1 (Meine Liebe ist grun)
9 Songs Op.63: Junge Lieder 1 (Meine Liebe ist grun)
5 Songs Op.106: Standchen
5 Songs Op.106: Standchen
5 Songs Op.37 No.4; Var det en drom?
5 Songs Op.37 No.4; Var det en drom?
7 Songs Of Runeberg Op.13, No.2; Kyssens hopp
7 Songs Of Runeberg Op.13, No.2; Kyssens hopp
5 Songs Op.37 No.5; Flickan kom ifran sin...
5 Songs Op.37 No.5; Flickan kom ifran sin...
6 Songs Op.36 No.4: Sav, sav, susa
6 Songs Op.36 No.4: Sav, sav, susa
6 Songs Op.36, No.1 Svarta rosor
6 Songs Op.36, No.1 Svarta rosor
Var det en drom?
Var det en drom?
Songs, Op 36 - No 1, 'Black Roses' & No 4, 'Reed, reed, rustle'
Songs, Op 36 - No 1, 'Black Roses' & No 4, 'Reed, reed, rustle'
Past BBC Events
Proms 2015: Prom 62: Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment performs Brahms
Royal Albert Hall
2015-09-01T20:30:07
Proms 2015: Prom 62: Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment performs Brahms
Royal Albert Hall
