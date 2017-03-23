Licia AlbaneseBorn 22 July 1909. Died 15 August 2014
Licia Albanese
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1909-07-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0150c794-f7a5-4650-94c6-33a5c4570b64
Licia Albanese Biography (Wikipedia)
Licia Albanese (July 22, 1909 – August 15, 2014) was an Italian-born American operatic soprano. Noted especially for her portrayals of the lyric heroines of Verdi and Puccini, Albanese was a leading artist with the Metropolitan Opera from 1940 to 1966. She also made many recordings and was chairwoman of The Licia Albanese-Puccini Foundation, which is dedicated to assisting young artists and singers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Licia Albanese Tracks
Sort by
La Boheme: 'O soave fanciulla'
Giacomo Puccini
La Boheme: 'O soave fanciulla'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
La Boheme: 'O soave fanciulla'
Last played on
Back to artist