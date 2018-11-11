Hopeton LewisBorn 3 October 1947. Died 4 September 2014
Hopeton Lewis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1947-10-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/014afff4-dc69-4542-afbf-4c0109142652
Hopeton Lewis Biography (Wikipedia)
Hopeton Lewis (3 October 1947 – 4 September 2014) was a Jamaican born singer of rocksteady and reggae, an arranger, and radio music presenter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hopeton Lewis Tracks
Sort by
Boom Shacka Lacka
Hopeton Lewis
Boom Shacka Lacka
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boom Shacka Lacka
Performer
Last played on
Boys And Girls Reggae (AKA Doing The Reggae) (feat. Hopeton Lewis)
Phyllis Dillon
Boys And Girls Reggae (AKA Doing The Reggae) (feat. Hopeton Lewis)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boys And Girls Reggae (AKA Doing The Reggae) (feat. Hopeton Lewis)
Last played on
Express Yourself
Hopeton Lewis
Express Yourself
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Express Yourself
Last played on
Cool Collie
Hopeton Lewis
Cool Collie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cool Collie
Last played on
Take It Easy
Take It Easy
Last played on
This Music Got Soul
Hopeton Lewis
This Music Got Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Music Got Soul
Last played on
Take It Easy
Take It Easy
Last played on
Boom Shaka Laka
Hopeton Lewis
Boom Shaka Laka
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boom Shaka Laka
Last played on
Happy Christmas
Hopeton Lewis
Happy Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Happy Christmas
Last played on
There She Goes
Hopeton Lewis
There She Goes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There She Goes
Last played on
Sounds And Pressure
Hopeton Lewis
Sounds And Pressure
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sounds And Pressure
Last played on
Take It Easy
Take It Easy
Last played on
Tom Drunk
U-Roy
Tom Drunk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tom Drunk
Last played on
Tom Drunk (feat. U-Roy)
Hopeton Lewis
Tom Drunk (feat. U-Roy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tom Drunk (feat. U-Roy)
Last played on
Groovin' Out On Life
Hopeton Lewis
Groovin' Out On Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Groovin' Out On Life
Last played on
Run Down
Hopeton Lewis
Run Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Run Down
Last played on
Take It Easy (edit)
Hopeton Lewis
Take It Easy (edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take It Easy (edit)
Last played on
Rock Steady
Hopeton Lewis
Rock Steady
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock Steady
Last played on
There Comes a Time
Pat Kelly
There Comes a Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcq.jpglink
There Comes a Time
Last played on
Rivers of Babylon
Hopeton Lewis
Rivers of Babylon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rivers of Babylon
Last played on
Sounds and Pressure - 17th North Parade
Hopeton Lewis
Sounds and Pressure - 17th North Parade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sounds and Pressure - 17th North Parade
Last played on
Hopeton Lewis Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist