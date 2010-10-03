Olé OléFormed 1982. Disbanded 2007
Olé Olé
1982
Olé Olé Biography (Wikipedia)
Olé Olé were a popular Spanish band of the 1980s. The group went through three phases of popularity broadly coinciding with three female vocalists. The group began with singer Vicky Larraz (1982-1985). After Larraz went solo came Marta Sánchez (1986-1991) in years that saw increasing success in Latin America. After Sánchez also went solo came the third singer es:Sonia Santana (1992-1993).
