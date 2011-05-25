YAAKS
Yaaks were an English dance-punk quintet from Eastbourne, United Kingdom. They are known for their distinctive guitar-led, soundscaped dance music kept within a pop context. A highly elusive and secretive band until recent months, the band have since been likened to such artists as Talking Heads, Friendly Fires and U2.
Cavalcade [live at Radio 1's Big Weekend]
Cavalcade [live at Radio 1's Big Weekend]
Cavalcade
Cavalcade
Cavalcade
Last played on
Hrhrhythm
Hrhrhythm
Hrhrhythm
Last played on
