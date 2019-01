Yaaks were an English dance-punk quintet from Eastbourne, United Kingdom. They are known for their distinctive guitar-led, soundscaped dance music kept within a pop context. A highly elusive and secretive band until recent months, the band have since been likened to such artists as Talking Heads, Friendly Fires and U2.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia