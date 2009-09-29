Natalie Walker is an American vocalist, songwriter and musician from Indiana who first came to prominence as part of the group Daughter Darling. While her time in the low-key electronica trip hop outfit was promising, Walker decided on a solo career, and released her first album Urban Angel in 2006, which was produced by the duo Stuhr (Dan Chen and Nate Greenberg). The album made minor waves commercially, but it was a pair of songs from the full-length that helped Walker's career, one of which, a remix of "Quicksand", was featured in the Sofia Coppola film Marie Antoinette, while another, "Waking Dream", was featured in the film Circles, made it to television, and was featured in an episode of Grey's Anatomy. Her follow-up, With You, was released in 2008, and also featured production by Stuhr. Walker's EP titled Spark was released on June 21, 2011 via Dorado music and features production by Ted Bruner (Katy Perry, Kesha, Plain White T's) and Dan Chen and Nate Greenberg of Stuhr, the Brooklyn-based production team behind 200'’s With You and her 2006 solo debut.