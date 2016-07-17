Arthur William FooteClassical composer. Born 5 March 1853. Died 8 April 1937
Arthur William Foote
1853-03-05
Arthur William Foote Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur William Foote (March 5, 1853 in Salem, Massachusetts – April 8, 1937 in Boston, Massachusetts) was an American classical composer, and a member of the "Boston Six." The other five were George Whitefield Chadwick, Amy Beach, Edward MacDowell, John Knowles Paine, and Horatio Parker.
Arthur William Foote Tracks
Serenade for Strings
Arthur William Foote
Serenade for Strings
Serenade for Strings
Romanze from Serenade for Strings
Arthur William Foote
Romanze from Serenade for Strings
Romanze from Serenade for Strings
