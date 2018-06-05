Ross Copperman (born October 1, 1982) is a Grammy nominated American singer-songwriter and producer. After his experience as an artist in the UK, Ross discovered his talent for writing and producing country music. Ross has written several #1 songs including: Brett Eldredge's "Beat of the Music", "Lose My Mind" and "Drunk on Your Love," Billy Currington's "Don't It", A Thousand Horses' "Smoke", Luke Bryan's "Strip It Down", Keith Urban's "John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16" and "Break on Me", Justin Moore's "Point at You," Jake Owen's "American Country Love Song," Florida Georgia Line's "Confession," LoCash's "I Know Somebody" and "Setting the World on Fire" by Kenny Chesney featuring P!nk. Copperman has also produced for several artists including: Keith Urban, Brett Eldredge, Dierks Bentley, Eli Young Band, Darius Rucker and Jake Owen among others. He was recently honored as 2016 ACM Songwriter of the Year, 2016 and 2017 BMI Songwriter of the Year, and winner of the 2016 and 2017 Double CMA Triple Play Award. Copperman's song "Woman, Amen" recorded by Dierks Bentley charted at #1 on the Billboard Country Charts on June 11, 2018. Kenny Chesney's single "Get Along" was also co-penned by Copperman, adding to his list of over a dozen #1 country singles.