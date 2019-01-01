Rahat Fateh Ali KhanBorn 9 December 1974
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
1974-12-09
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Biography (Wikipedia)
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (born 9 December 1974), is a Pakistani musician, primarily of Qawwali, a devotional music of the Muslim Sufis. He is the nephew of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and son of Farrukh Fateh Ali Khan and also the grandson of Qawwali singer Fateh Ali Khan. In addition to Qawwali, he also performs ghazals and other light music. He is also popular as a playback singer in Bollywood and the Pakistan film industry.
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Performances & Interviews
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Mera Safar
2016-08-10
Ray Khan talks to Rahat about his early life growing up around Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan,his experience of Bollywood and of course his life away from music too
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Mera Safar
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
2016-08-06
Singer, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan talks to Raj & Pablo about his upcoming tour!
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan reaches No.1 with his track 'Jag Ghoomeya'
2016-07-19
Suzi Mann speaks to this week's No.1 in the BBC Asian Music Chart.
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan reaches No.1 with his track 'Jag Ghoomeya'
The King of Qawwali chats about his tour, travel and jamming with students!
2016-07-11
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan reveals his funny side, the focus of his new tour which is performing unplugged versions of his musical repertoire, and he sings live...
The King of Qawwali chats about his tour, travel and jamming with students!
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Tracks
Teri Ore
Shreya Ghoshal
Teri Ore
Teri Ore
Mere Rashke Qamar
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
Mere Rashke Qamar
Mere Rashke Qamar
O Re Piya
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
O Re Piya
O Re Piya
Nit Khair Manga
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
Nit Khair Manga
Nit Khair Manga
Last played on
Bungee Jumping
Naughty Boy
Bungee Jumping
Bungee Jumping
Last played on
Tere Mast Mast Do Nain
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
Tere Mast Mast Do Nain
Tere Mast Mast Do Nain
Last played on
Tu Hi Rab Tu Hi Dua
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
Tu Hi Rab Tu Hi Dua
Tu Hi Rab Tu Hi Dua
Last played on
Tere Bin
Tanishk Bagchi
Tere Bin
Tere Bin
Last played on
Saaiyaan
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
Saaiyaan
Saaiyaan
Last played on
Teri Meri
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
Teri Meri
Teri Meri
Last played on
Tera Mera Sath Ho
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
Tera Mera Sath Ho
Tera Mera Sath Ho
Last played on
Tanha Hua
Jyoti Nooran
Tanha Hua
Tanha Hua
Last played on
Jag Ghoomeya
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
Jag Ghoomeya
Jag Ghoomeya
Last played on
A Summer of Music: London Mela
Gunnersbury Park, London
2013-09-01T20:43:16
A Summer of Music: London Mela
Gunnersbury Park, London
