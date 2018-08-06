Matthew Richard Lucas (born 5 March 1974) is an English comedian, screenwriter, actor and singer, best known for his work with David Walliams in the television show Little Britain, as well as for his portrayals of the scorekeeping baby Georgie Dawes in the comedy panel game Shooting Stars, both Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee in Alice in Wonderland and its sequel, Alice Through the Looking Glass, and Nardole in the tenth series of Doctor Who.