Matthew Richard Lucas (born 5 March 1974) is an English comedian, screenwriter, actor and singer, best known for his work with David Walliams in the television show Little Britain, as well as for his portrayals of the scorekeeping baby Georgie Dawes in the comedy panel game Shooting Stars, both Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee in Alice in Wonderland and its sequel, Alice Through the Looking Glass, and Nardole in the tenth series of Doctor Who.
I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) (feat. Peter Kay & Matt Lucas)
The Proclaimers
He's Got the Whole World in His Hands
Matt Lucas
Morning Has Broken (feat. Matt Lucas)
Eleanor Farjeon
Kumbaya
Matt Lucas
Land of Hope & Glory (feat. David Walliams)
Matt Lucas
Rule Britannia (feat. Matt Lucas)
David Walliams
Oil in My Lamp
Matt Lucas
