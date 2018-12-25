Jason Michael Weaver (born July 18, 1979), also known by his stage name J-Weav, is an American actor and singer best known for his roles as Marcus Henderson on The WB sitcom Smart Guy, Jerome Turrell on the short-lived ABC sitcom Thea from 1993–1994, and the pre-teenaged Michael Jackson on the 1992 ABC miniseries The Jacksons: An American Dream. Jason was also the singing voice of the young Simba in Walt Disney Feature Animation's 1994 film The Lion King.[1]