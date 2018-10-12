André Tegeler (born 9 August, Recklinghausen, Germany), known by his stage name Moguai (stylised as MOGUAI) is a German music producer and DJ from Marl. In the early 1990s, Tegeler took the alias Moguai and began organising his own club nights and parties in Ruhrgebiet and Münsterland. He became one of the very first techno DJs in Germany, sharing a platform with the likes of Paul van Dyk, Westbam and Sven Väth. In more recent years, however, Moguai’s sound has developed to include a combination of tech-house, progressive house, big beat and electro house. He has also worked in more mainstream areas of the music industry, producing for the likes of the Sugababes, Girls Aloud and 2Raumwohnung, which earned him double platinum and gold disc awards.

Moguai is one of the most successful German DJs on the international stage, playing in clubs such as Womb (Tokyo), Razzmatazz (Barcelona), Monday Social (L.A.) NRG (Amsterdam), Bed Bangkok (Thailand), Mansion (Miami), Supermarket (Zurich), Club Volume (Seoul) and Zouk (Singapore). He also has a huge festival presence, having played at the likes of Sunburn (Goa), EDC (Las Vegas), Summer Days Festival Tour (Australia), Kaballah (São Paulo), Nature One (Kastellaun), Parookaville (Weeze) and Tomorrowland (Belgium).