Lynn Hilary is an Irish singer, guitarist, and songwriter. She has also performed as a featured soprano soloist in the all-female ensemble Celtic Woman.
Sing Of The Lords Goodness (feat. Máiréad Nesbitt, Susan McFadden, Lynn Hilary & Máiréad Carlin)
Congregation of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ernest Sands, Craig McLeish & Ernest Sands
Sing Of The Lords Goodness (feat. Máiréad Nesbitt, Susan McFadden, Lynn Hilary & Máiréad Carlin)
Sing Of The Lords Goodness (feat. Máiréad Nesbitt, Susan McFadden, Lynn Hilary & Máiréad Carlin)
Danny boy
Celtic Woman
Danny boy
Danny boy
