White PlainsFormed 1969. Disbanded 1976
White Plains
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05yx3kh.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/01304cd6-9a14-4943-9c93-d384c1d2eceb
White Plains Biography (Wikipedia)
White Plains were a British pop music group, that existed from 1969 to 1976. They had an ever-changing line-up of musicians and five UK hit singles, all on the Deram Records label, in the early 1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
White Plains Tracks
Sort by
Julie Do You Love Me?
White Plains
Julie Do You Love Me?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yx3mg.jpglink
Julie Do You Love Me?
Last played on
Julie Julie Do Ya Love Me
White Plains
Julie Julie Do Ya Love Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yx3mg.jpglink
Julie Julie Do Ya Love Me
Last played on
My Baby Loves Lovin
White Plains
My Baby Loves Lovin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05glfsq.jpglink
My Baby Loves Lovin
Last played on
I've Got You On My Mind
White Plains
I've Got You On My Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yx3mg.jpglink
I've Got You On My Mind
Last played on
When You Are A King
White Plains
When You Are A King
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yx3mg.jpglink
When You Are A King
Last played on
Step Into A Dream
White Plains
Step Into A Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yx3mg.jpglink
Step Into A Dream
Last played on
Playlists featuring White Plains
White Plains Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist