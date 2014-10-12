Michaela StrachanBorn 7 April 1966
Michaela Strachan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966-04-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/012f7abd-38f0-46d4-ab90-02abecb0ba20
Michaela Strachan Biography (Wikipedia)
Michaela Evelyn Ann Strachan (born 7 April 1966) is an English television presenter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michaela Strachan Tracks
Sort by
H.A.P.P.Y Radio
Michaela Strachan
H.A.P.P.Y Radio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
H.A.P.P.Y Radio
Last played on
Take Good Care Of My Heart
Michaela Strachan
Take Good Care Of My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take Good Care Of My Heart
Last played on
Michaela Strachan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist