Dafydd Iwan (born Dafydd Iwan Jones 24 August 1943), is a Welsh folk singer and politician. He was the president of Plaid Cymru (2003-2010).

Dafydd Iwan Jones was born in Brynaman in Carmarthenshire, Wales, one of four boys. One of his brothers was the late actor Huw Ceredig. Dafydd Iwan is the elder brother of politician Alun Ffred Jones. His paternal grandfather, Fred Jones, was a member of the Bardic family Teulu'r Cilie, and a founding member of Plaid Cymru. He spent most of his youth in Bala in Gwynedd before attending the University of Wales, Cardiff where he studied architecture. He rose to fame as a singer-songwriter, writing and playing folk music in the Welsh language.