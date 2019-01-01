Dafydd IwanBorn 23 August 1943
Dafydd Iwan
Dafydd Iwan Biography (Wikipedia)
Dafydd Iwan (born Dafydd Iwan Jones 24 August 1943), is a Welsh folk singer and politician. He was the president of Plaid Cymru (2003-2010).
Dafydd Iwan Jones was born in Brynaman in Carmarthenshire, Wales, one of four boys. One of his brothers was the late actor Huw Ceredig. Dafydd Iwan is the elder brother of politician Alun Ffred Jones. His paternal grandfather, Fred Jones, was a member of the Bardic family Teulu'r Cilie, and a founding member of Plaid Cymru. He spent most of his youth in Bala in Gwynedd before attending the University of Wales, Cardiff where he studied architecture. He rose to fame as a singer-songwriter, writing and playing folk music in the Welsh language.
Dafydd Iwan Tracks
Cân Y Medd
Cân Y Medd
Yma O Hyd
Yma O Hyd
Yr Hen, Hen Hiraeth
Yr Hen, Hen Hiraeth
Cân Angharad
Cân Angharad
Tywysog Tangnefedd
Tywysog Tangnefedd
Ai Am Fod Haul Yn Machlud?
Ai Am Fod Haul Yn Machlud?
Esgair Llyn
Esgair Llyn
I'r Gad!
I'r Gad!
Peintio'r Byd Yn Wyrdd
Peintio'r Byd Yn Wyrdd
Yn Groeso Iddo Ef
Yn Groeso Iddo Ef
Hawl I Fyw
Hawl I Fyw
Cân Yr Ysgol
Cân Yr Ysgol
Tyrd, Aros Am Funud
Tyrd, Aros Am Funud
Weithiau Bydd Y Fflam
Weithiau Bydd Y Fflam
Cerddwn Ymlaen
Cerddwn Ymlaen
Wrth Feddwl Am Fy Nghymru
Wrth Feddwl Am Fy Nghymru
Y Wên Na Phyla Amser
Y Wên Na Phyla Amser
Moliannwn
Moliannwn
Pam Fod Eira Yn Wyn?
Pam Fod Eira Yn Wyn?
Gwinllan A Roddwyd
Gwinllan A Roddwyd
Rhywbryd Fel Nawr
Rhywbryd Fel Nawr
Past BBC Events
Sesiynau Gwerin: Dafydd Iwan
