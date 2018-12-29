Herb Alpert & The Tijuana BrassFormed 1963. Disbanded 1971
Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5s2.jpg
1963
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/012ef4f9-2d35-4000-86e5-bc761f87dab9
Tracks
Sort by
Tijuana Taxi
Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
Tijuana Taxi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5s2.jpglink
Tijuana Taxi
Last played on
Casino Royale
Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
Casino Royale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5s2.jpglink
Casino Royale
Last played on
Spanish Flea
Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
Spanish Flea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5s2.jpglink
Spanish Flea
Last played on
Happy Hour
Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
Happy Hour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5s2.jpglink
Happy Hour
Last played on
This Guy's In Love With You
Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
This Guy's In Love With You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5s2.jpglink
This Guy's In Love With You
Last played on
Casino Royale
Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
Casino Royale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5s2.jpglink
Casino Royale
Last played on
Bean Bag
Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
Bean Bag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06qybf2.jpglink
Bean Bag
Last played on
Town Without Pity
Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
Town Without Pity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5s2.jpglink
Town Without Pity
Last played on
Mexican Shuffle
Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
Mexican Shuffle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5s2.jpglink
Mexican Shuffle
What Now My Love
Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
What Now My Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5s2.jpglink
What Now My Love
Work Song
Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
Work Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5s2.jpglink
Work Song
A Banda
Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
A Banda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5s2.jpglink
A Banda
Last played on
Acapulco
Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
Acapulco
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5s2.jpglink
Acapulco
Last played on
Playlists featuring Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist