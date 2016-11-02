Bianca Taylor Ryan (born September 1, 1994) is an American singer-songwriter, musician and actress from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Ryan was the first winner of NBC's America's Got Talent at the age of eleven. She auditioned for Talent in 2006 and amazed the judges with her big voice. Singing two Broadway show tunes along the way, Ryan was announced as the winner of season one on August 17. Her self-titled first album was released later in 2006, followed by two Christmas albums. Two singles followed in 2007 and 2010.

After a break to finish her education, Ryan recorded a cover of the John Legend song "All of Me" and posted the video to her YouTube channel in March 2014. Her original song "Alice" was self-released in May 2015. Following a delay due to health problems, Ryan premiered her single "One Day" in May 2017; since then, she has written and released singles including "Man Down" and "Remember".

Ryan's acting career includes a brief appearance in the feature film 12 and Holding (2005) and the lead role in a music video by The Wrecking in 2010. The independent film We Are Kings premiered in 2014, featuring Ryan as one of two down-on-their-luck teen musicians who are guided by an angel to save an elder bluesman from freezing to death. Ryan co-wrote much of the film's music, and the video for her song "Broken Down House" was released in October.