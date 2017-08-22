The RasmusFinnish rock band. Formed 1994
The Rasmus
1994
The Rasmus Biography (Wikipedia)
The Rasmus is a Finnish rock band that formed in 1994 in Helsinki while the band members were still in upper comprehensive school. The original band members were Lauri Ylönen (lead singer/songwriter), Eero Heinonen (bass), Pauli Rantasalmi (guitar) and Jarno Lahti (drums). Jarno Lahti left the year after and was replaced by Janne Heiskanen in 1995. Heiskanen quit the band in 1998 and was soon replaced by Aki Hakala. The Rasmus has sold 4 million albums worldwide, 310,000 copies in their native Finland alone. They have won numerous awards, both domestic and international.
The Rasmus Tracks
In The Shadows
The Rasmus
In The Shadows
In The Shadows
Wonderman
The Rasmus
Wonderman
Wonderman
In The Shadows (GH MJ Tagged)
The Rasmus
In The Shadows (GH MJ Tagged)
In The Shadows (GH MJ Tagged)
Silver Night
The Rasmus
Silver Night
Silver Night
