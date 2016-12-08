John EllisTenor saxophone player. Born 13 April 1974
John Ellis
1974-04-13
John Ellis Biography (Wikipedia)
John Axson Ellis (born 1974) is an American jazz saxophonist. His group, Doublewide, which included New Orleanians, is one of the out-of-towner New Orleans revival jazz groups.
John Ellis Tracks
Flight
Flight
Last played on
