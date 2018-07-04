Curley WeaverBorn 25 March 1906. Died 20 September 1962
Curley Weaver
1906-03-25
Curley Weaver Biography (Wikipedia)
Curley James Weaver (March 25, 1906 – September 20, 1962) was an American blues musician, also known as Slim Gordon.
Curley Weaver Tracks
You Was Born To Die (Album Version)
Curley Weaver
You Was Born To Die (Album Version)
