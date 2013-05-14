AC4 is a hardcore band from Umeå, Sweden. Refused members Dennis Lyxzén and David Sandström had been talking about starting a new band for a long time. In the spring of 2008 Karl Backman had written songs for the new band and they started to rehearse. Jens Nordén had played with Lyxzén in pre-Refused straight edge hardcore band Step Forward (1987-1991) and since 1990 with Backman in punk band The Vectors. The "AC" in the name is the regional code for the Västerbotten province where Umeå is located.

The first show was at a squatting on Parkgatan in Umeå on the Mayu 5th, 2008.

In May 2008 someone posted a live song on YouTube. It got on Kerrang's playlist and had over 14,000 hits the first week.

They performed at Storsjöyran and Umeå Punkfest in 2008.

In 2009 they performed at Way Out West Festival and released the self-titled debut album on Lyxzén's label Ny Våg.

In 2010 their European tour took them around their native Sweden, as well as Norway, Denmark, Germany, Belgium, Austria, France, Italy, England and Wales. They also released the Umeå Hardcore 7" EP in Europe, a special 7" for Australia only and the debut album came out in America.