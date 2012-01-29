Émilie SimonBorn 17 July 1978
Émilie Simon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02n5rcr.jpg
1978-07-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/01252145-c9e8-4de5-a480-9b2bed05450a
Émilie Simon Biography (Wikipedia)
Émilie Simon (born 1978 in Montpellier, Occitanie, France) is a French singer, songwriter and composer of electronic music.[better source needed]
