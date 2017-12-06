Orlando Tucker (born February 8, 1988), better known by his stage name Jahlil Beats, is an American hip hop record producer and songwriter. He is currently signed to Jay Z's Roc Nation. He has produced for artists such as Jay-Z, Diddy, Lil Wayne, Fabolous, Meek Mill, Chris Brown, Tyga, Rick Ross, Ace Hood, Bobby Shmurda, T.I., Don Trip, and 50 Cent among others. He is best known for producing Meek Mill's "Ima Boss" and "Burn", and Lloyd Banks' "Jackpot", which was more famously sampled by Bobby Shmurda as the beat for Bobby's hit single "Hot Nigga".