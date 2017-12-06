Jahlil BeatsBorn 8 February 1988
Jahlil Beats
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1988-02-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/01251d85-999f-4ec6-8608-f637bb887d7e
Jahlil Beats Biography (Wikipedia)
Orlando Tucker (born February 8, 1988), better known by his stage name Jahlil Beats, is an American hip hop record producer and songwriter. He is currently signed to Jay Z's Roc Nation. He has produced for artists such as Jay-Z, Diddy, Lil Wayne, Fabolous, Meek Mill, Chris Brown, Tyga, Rick Ross, Ace Hood, Bobby Shmurda, T.I., Don Trip, and 50 Cent among others. He is best known for producing Meek Mill's "Ima Boss" and "Burn", and Lloyd Banks' "Jackpot", which was more famously sampled by Bobby Shmurda as the beat for Bobby's hit single "Hot Nigga".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jahlil Beats Tracks
Sort by
Hop Out Da Phantom (Cabuizee Remix) (feat. Jahlil Beats)
Bok Nero
Hop Out Da Phantom (Cabuizee Remix) (feat. Jahlil Beats)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cvzpw.jpglink
Hop Out Da Phantom (Cabuizee Remix) (feat. Jahlil Beats)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Jackpot
Jahlil Beats
Jackpot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jackpot
Last played on
Nero Nero (feat. Jahlil Beats)
Bok Nero
Nero Nero (feat. Jahlil Beats)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cvzpw.jpglink
Nero Nero (feat. Jahlil Beats)
Last played on
Calling
Jahlil Beats
Calling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Calling
Last played on
Back to artist