Lem Davis
1914-06-22
Lem Davis Biography (Wikipedia)
Lem Davis (22 June 1914 – 16 January 1970), born Lemuel A. Davis, was an American swing music and jazz alto saxophonist born in Tampa, Florida. His career began in the 1940s with pianist Nat Jaffe. Davis is best known for playing with the Coleman Hawkins septet in 1943 as well as Eddie Heywood's group. Throughout the 1940s, he played in a variety of jazz groups. In 1953, he appeared on Buck Clayton's "Hucklebuck" recording. He continued to play in New York City throughout the 1950s, but as bebop surpassed swing in popularity, he recorded little thereafter.
