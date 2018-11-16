Jean RivierBorn 21 July 1896. Died 6 November 1987
Jean Rivier
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1896-07-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/01237619-a42d-49c3-ae8c-4704ab79cf3a
Jean Rivier Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean Rivier (21 July 1896 – 6 November 1987) was a French composer of classical music.
He composed over two hundred works, including music for orchestra, chamber groups, chorus, piano, and solo instruments. He served as Professor of Composition at the Paris Conservatory from 1948 until his retirement in 1966. During the period 1948–1962 he shared this position with famous composer Darius Milhaud. Gareth Walters, Pedro Ipuche Riva, and Gerd Boder were three of his students. See: List of music students by teacher: R to S#Jean Rivier.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jean Rivier Tracks
Sort by
Concerto for flute and string orchestra (1956)
Jean Rivier
Concerto for flute and string orchestra (1956)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Concerto for flute and string orchestra (1956)
Last played on
Jean Rivier Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist