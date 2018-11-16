Jean Rivier (21 July 1896 – 6 November 1987) was a French composer of classical music.

He composed over two hundred works, including music for orchestra, chamber groups, chorus, piano, and solo instruments. He served as Professor of Composition at the Paris Conservatory from 1948 until his retirement in 1966. During the period 1948–1962 he shared this position with famous composer Darius Milhaud. Gareth Walters, Pedro Ipuche Riva, and Gerd Boder were three of his students. See: List of music students by teacher: R to S#Jean Rivier.