Paul Brennan is a Canadian musician. A drummer, Brennan has been a member of the Animal Slaves, Odds and Big Sugar. He has also contributed as a guest musician on albums by Meryn Cadell, Sarah McLachlan, Taste of Joy, Julie Ann Bertram and Mae Moore. He is currently playing with Alannah Myles.
