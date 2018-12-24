Electric GuestIndie. Formed 2005
Electric Guest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5z6.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/01202233-d155-4cfa-83bf-55dc776bc309
Electric Guest Biography (Wikipedia)
Electric Guest is a Los Angeles-based band formed in 2011. The group comprises Asa Taccone and Matthew "Cornbread" Compton. Luke Top plays bass and Reese Richardson plays keyboards/guitar in the touring version of the band. On April 24, 2012, the band released their debut album, Mondo. Their second album, Plural, was released on February 17, 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Electric Guest Tracks
Sort by
This Head I Hold
Electric Guest
This Head I Hold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5z6.jpglink
This Head I Hold
Last played on
Under the Gun
Electric Guest
Under the Gun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5z6.jpglink
Under the Gun
Last played on
Oh Devil (feat. Devin di Dakta)
Electric Guest
Oh Devil (feat. Devin di Dakta)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5z6.jpglink
Oh Devil (feat. Devin di Dakta)
Last played on
Zero
Electric Guest
Zero
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5z6.jpglink
Zero
Last played on
Glorious Warrior
Electric Guest
Glorious Warrior
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5z6.jpglink
Glorious Warrior
Last played on
The Bait
Electric Guest
The Bait
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5z6.jpglink
The Bait
Last played on
Awake
Electric Guest
Awake
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5z6.jpglink
Awake
Last played on
Waves
Electric Guest
Waves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5z6.jpglink
Waves
Last played on
Holiday
Electric Guest
Holiday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5z6.jpglink
Holiday
Last played on
American Daydream
Electric Guest
American Daydream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5z6.jpglink
Bait (Shlohmo Remix)
Electric Guest
Bait (Shlohmo Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5z6.jpglink
Bait (Shlohmo Remix)
Last played on
Electric Guest
waves
Electric Guest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Electric Guest
Performer
Last played on
Jenny
Electric Guest
Jenny
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5z6.jpglink
Jenny
Last played on
TROUBLEMAN
Electric Guest
TROUBLEMAN
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5z6.jpglink
TROUBLEMAN
Last played on
Electric Guest Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist