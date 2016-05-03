Gandalf Murphy and The Slambovian Circus of Dreams, a.k.a. The Grand Slambovians, a.k.a. The Slambovian Circus of Dreams is a Hudson Valley, New York based band, which was founded in Sleepy Hollow in 1998. The band's music is a form of folk rock and is sometimes described as "Hillbilly Pink Floyd," or "Punk Classical Hillbilly Floyd." Their latest album, "A Box of Everything", was released April 1, 2014, on the Red River Entertainment label.

The band regularly plays the major folk music venues, clubs, theaters, and music festivals in the Northeastern, and East North Central United States and Canada often to sold out crowds. They also tour in other regions of the United States, including California and Florida. In August 2008 they made their first appearance outside of North America, at the Rhythm Festival in England. Their reception there was so enthusiastic that they were invited back for the 2009 festival, as well as several other UK festivals in the summer of 2009. The band performed at Glastonbury Festival in 2010 and toured the UK in subsequent years.