Gwendolyn "Gwen" Guthrie (July 9, 1950 – February 3, 1999) was an American singer-songwriter and pianist, who also sang backing vocals for Aretha Franklin, Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder, Peter Tosh, and Madonna, among others, and who wrote songs made famous by Ben E. King, Angela Bofill and Roberta Flack. Guthrie is well known for her 1986 anthem, "Ain't Nothin' Goin' on But the Rent".