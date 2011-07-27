[spunge]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02tz06p.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/01147cdc-c05d-466c-9c4c-dde487ccdaa6
[spunge] Biography (Wikipedia)
Spunge (often typeset as [spunge] – lead singer Alex Copeland has joked that the brackets are in the name so that the letters do not fall out) are a ska punk band from Tewkesbury, England. Through many years of touring, Spunge have toured with or played alongside a number UK bands; and several more American bands such as Green Day and Dropkick Murphys; and been supported on a UK tour by Bowling for Soup; the latter of whom contributed backing vocals to the song "Centerfold" on the That Should Cover It! album.
The band completed a UK 2015 tour with Phinius Gage, who reformed after eight years apart to support.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
[spunge] Tracks
Sort by
Skanking Song
[spunge]
Skanking Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz06p.jpglink
Skanking Song
Last played on
Roots
[spunge]
Roots
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz06p.jpglink
Roots
Last played on
Upcoming Events
23
May
2019
[spunge], Editors, Suede, Thee Oh Sees, Steel Pulse, Reef, Idlewild, Stiff Little Fingers, The Skatalites, Hollie Cook, Seth Lakeman, Banco de Gaia, Beans on Toast, The Wildhearts, Angelic Upstarts, Mahones, The Dreadnoughts, The Slow Readers Club, Mad Dog Mcrea, Imperial Leisure, Justin Sullivan, Ladybird, Indigo Velvet, The Lottery Winners, Bilk, Rev Hammer, Heavy Lungs, The Bar Stool Preachers, The Blinders (UK), Sunshine Frisbee Laserbeam, Longy, Headsticks, The Winachi Tribe, Matilda's Scoundrels, Orphan Colours, Bemis, Pattern Pusher, The Blunders, The Social Ignition, The Newcranes and Broken Bones Matilda
Catton Hall, Derby, UK
[spunge] Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist