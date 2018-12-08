Devendra Banhart
1981-05-30
Devendra Banhart Biography (Wikipedia)
Devendra Obi Banhart (born May 30, 1981) is a Venezuelan American singer-songwriter and visual artist. Banhart was born in Houston, Texas and was raised by his mother in Venezuela, until he moved to California as a teenager. He began to study at the San Francisco Art Institute in 1998, but dropped out to perform music in Europe, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Banhart released his debut album in 2002, continuing to record his material on the Young God and XL labels, as well as other work on compilations and collaborations.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Devendra Banhart Performances & Interviews
Devendra Banhart: Why Do We Write To Our Heroes?
2016-09-17
Devendra Banhart LOVES sending letters. Here is he explaining why...
Devendra Banhart: Why Do We Write To Our Heroes?
Two things you didn't know about Devendra Banhart's new album...
2016-09-17
Devendra's latest album 'Ape in Pink Marble' is due to be released on September 23.
Two things you didn't know about Devendra Banhart's new album...
Devendra Banhart Tracks
16th & Valencia Roxy Music
Devendra Banhart
16th & Valencia Roxy Music
16th & Valencia Roxy Music
16th & Valencia Roxy Music
Last played on
Baby
Devendra Banhart
Baby
Baby
Baby
Last played on
Never Seen Such Good Things
Devendra Banhart
Never Seen Such Good Things
Never Seen Such Good Things
Never Seen Such Good Things
Last played on
Carmensita
Devendra Banhart
Carmensita
Carmensita
Carmensita
Last played on
Little Yellow Spider
Devendra Banhart
Little Yellow Spider
Little Yellow Spider
Little Yellow Spider
Last played on
Golden Girls
Devendra Banhart
Golden Girls
Golden Girls
Golden Girls
Last played on
Fur Hildegard Von Bingen
Devendra Banhart
Fur Hildegard Von Bingen
Fur Hildegard Von Bingen
Fur Hildegard Von Bingen
Last played on
Fancy Man
Devendra Banhart
Fancy Man
Fancy Man
Fancy Man
Last played on
A Kind of Love Song (feat. Devendra Banhart)
Shuta Hasunuma & U-zhaan
A Kind of Love Song (feat. Devendra Banhart)
A Kind of Love Song (feat. Devendra Banhart)
Performer
A Kind of Love Song (feat. Devendra Banhart)
Performer
Last played on
I Remember
Devendra Banhart
I Remember
I Remember
I Remember
Last played on
Tell Me What Is True Love
Devendra Banhart
Tell Me What Is True Love
Tell Me What Is True Love
Tell Me What Is True Love
Last played on
Middle Names (Piano Day 2018 version)
Devendra Banhart
Middle Names (Piano Day 2018 version)
Middle Names (Piano Day 2018 version)
Middle Names (Piano Day 2018 version)
Last played on
Baby - 6Music Session 12/10/2009
Devendra Banhart
Baby - 6Music Session 12/10/2009
Baby - 6Music Session 12/10/2009
Baby - 6Music Session 12/10/2009
Last played on
At The Hop
Devendra Banhart
At The Hop
At The Hop
At The Hop
Last played on
I Feel Just Like a Child
Devendra Banhart
I Feel Just Like a Child
I Feel Just Like a Child
I Feel Just Like a Child
Last played on
Will Is My Friend - Summer Sundae 2005
Devendra Banhart
Will Is My Friend - Summer Sundae 2005
Will Is My Friend - Summer Sundae 2005
Little Yellow Spider - Summer Sundae 2005
Devendra Banhart
Little Yellow Spider - Summer Sundae 2005
Little Yellow Spider - Summer Sundae 2005
Long Haired Child - Summer Sundae 2005
Devendra Banhart
Long Haired Child - Summer Sundae 2005
Long Haired Child - Summer Sundae 2005
Quedate Luna - Summer Sundae 2005
Devendra Banhart
Quedate Luna - Summer Sundae 2005
Quedate Luna - Summer Sundae 2005
Quedate Luna - Summer Sundae 2005
This Beard Is For Soibhan - Summer Sundae 2005
Devendra Banhart
This Beard Is For Soibhan - Summer Sundae 2005
This Beard Is For Soibhan - Summer Sundae 2005
You May Be Blue - Summer Sundae 2005
Devendra Banhart
You May Be Blue - Summer Sundae 2005
You May Be Blue - Summer Sundae 2005
You May Be Blue - Summer Sundae 2005
Fig In Leather
Devendra Banhart
Fig In Leather
Fig In Leather
Fig In Leather
Last played on
Theme For A Taiwanese Woman In Lime Green (6 Music Session, 18 July 2017)
Devendra Banhart
Theme For A Taiwanese Woman In Lime Green (6 Music Session, 18 July 2017)
Theme For A Taiwanese Woman In Lime Green (6 Music Session, 18 July 2017)
Middle Names - 6 Music Session - RX 18/07/2017
Devendra Banhart
Middle Names - 6 Music Session - RX 18/07/2017
Middle Names - 6 Music Session - RX 18/07/2017
Middle Names
Devendra Banhart
Middle Names
Middle Names
Middle Names
Last played on
Glastonbury: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej58q9/acts/afqhzc
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-29T20:29:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01c35tp.jpg
29
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
