Vince Eager
Born 4 June 1940
Vince Eager
1940-06-04
Vince Eager Biography (Wikipedia)
Vince Eager (born Roy Taylor, 4 June 1940, Grantham, Lincolnshire, England) is an English pop singer. He was widely promoted by impresario Larry Parnes, but later quarrelled with him over his commercialising of Eddie Cochran's tragic early death. Eager has since appeared in cabaret and on the West End stage.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vince Eager Tracks
You're Never Too Old to Rock 'n' Roll
Vince Eager
You're Never Too Old to Rock 'n' Roll
Last played on
Last played on
Any Time Is The Right Time
Vince Eager
Any Time Is The Right Time
Any Time Is The Right Time
Last played on
The British Elvises documentary
Vince Eager
The British Elvises documentary
The British Elvises documentary
Last played on
No More
Vince Eager
No More
No More
Last played on
Never Too Old To Rock And Roll
Vince Eager
Never Too Old To Rock And Roll
Never Too Old To Rock And Roll
Last played on
Five Days Five Days
Vince Eager
Five Days Five Days
Five Days Five Days
Last played on
Yeh yeh
Vince Eager
Yeh yeh
Yeh yeh
Last played on
Five Days, Five Days
Vince Eager
Five Days, Five Days
Five Days, Five Days
Last played on
BLUE RIBBON BABY
Vince Eager
BLUE RIBBON BABY
BLUE RIBBON BABY
Last played on
Buzz buzz buzz
Vince Eager
Buzz buzz buzz
Buzz buzz buzz
Last played on
It`s only make believe
Vince Eager
It`s only make believe
It`s only make believe
Last played on
I`M MOVIN` ON
Vince Eager
I`M MOVIN` ON
I`M MOVIN` ON
Last played on
(I Wanna) Love My Life Away
Vince Eager
(I Wanna) Love My Life Away
(I Wanna) Love My Life Away
Last played on
THE WORRYING KIND
Vince Eager
THE WORRYING KIND
THE WORRYING KIND
Last played on
THE LONLIEST MAN IN THE WORLD
Vince Eager
THE LONLIEST MAN IN THE WORLD
FIRE DOWN BELOW
Vince Eager
FIRE DOWN BELOW
FIRE DOWN BELOW
Last played on
BRAND NEW CADILLAC
Vince Eager
BRAND NEW CADILLAC
BRAND NEW CADILLAC
Last played on
WATCH YOURSELF
Vince Eager
WATCH YOURSELF
WATCH YOURSELF
Last played on
Good Rocking Tonight (live)
Vince Eager
Good Rocking Tonight (live)
Good Rocking Tonight (live)
Last played on
Five Days
Vince Eager
Five Days
Five Days
Last played on
GUM DROP
Vince Eager
GUM DROP
GUM DROP
JELLO SAL
Vince Eager
JELLO SAL
JELLO SAL
BLACK SLACKS
Vince Eager
BLACK SLACKS
BLACK SLACKS
5 DAYS, 5 DAYS
Vince Eager
5 DAYS, 5 DAYS
5 DAYS, 5 DAYS
ROCKABILLY DINOSAUR
Vince Eager
ROCKABILLY DINOSAUR
ROCKABILLY DINOSAUR
Last played on
LEND ME YOUR COMB
Vince Eager
LEND ME YOUR COMB
LEND ME YOUR COMB
Last played on
CAST IRON ARM
Vince Eager
CAST IRON ARM
CAST IRON ARM
Last played on
I`M COMING HOME
Vince Eager
I`M COMING HOME
I`M COMING HOME
DON`T TELL ME YOUR TROUBLES
Vince Eager
DON`T TELL ME YOUR TROUBLES
DON`T TELL ME YOUR TROUBLES
MODERN ROMANCE
Vince Eager
MODERN ROMANCE
MODERN ROMANCE
I`M READY
Vince Eager
I`M READY
I`M READY
