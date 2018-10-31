The Druids of Stonehenge were a garage rock and psychedelic band from New York City who were active in the 1960s. They began as an R&B-based rock combo in the vein of the early Rolling Stones called the Druids, but later moved to the West Coast and changed their name to the Druids of Stonehenge, evolving their sound to fit the burgeoning psychedelic rock coming to the fore. In 1968 they recorded the album, Creation, for Uni Records. They broke up in 1969, but have made occasional reunion appearances, such as a performance in New York in 2008.

The group formed as the Druids in New York City in 1965. Their original lineup consisted of Dave Budge on lead vocals, Carl Hauser and Billy Tracy on guitars, Tim Workman on bass, and Steve Tindall on drums. Initially the band's repertoire was made up of largely covers done and was stylistically similar to the early Rolling Stones with a strong R&B orientation. The band went to Nola studios in Manhattan and cut several songs, all covers, such as Bo Diddly's "Who Do You Love" and "Pretty Thing," Screamin' Jay Hawkins' "I Put a Spell on You, as well as "Baby Please Don't Go" and "Pretty Thing." Subsequent sessions over the next year produced more covers done in similarly seething fashion, such as "I (Who Have Nothing)," as well as "Bald Headed Woman." The band became fixtures at New York clubs such as Odine's and the Cheetah. The Druids would eventually change their name to the Druids of Stonehenge as their sound began to reflect the influence of psychedelia.