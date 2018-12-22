AnavaeFormed 1 September 2011
Anavae
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2011-09-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/010859e9-f563-4b59-95a8-3e23dadcfc36
Anavae Biography (Wikipedia)
Anavae (often abbreviated ae, Æ or æ) are an English rock duo from London. The group consists of Rebecca Need-Menear and Jamie Finch. Following their self-released EP Into the Aether, the band signed with English indie label LAB Records in 2013, releasing a second EP entitled Dimensions soon after.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anavae Tracks
Sort by
Afraid
Anavae
Afraid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Afraid
Last played on
Are We Alone?
Anavae
Are We Alone?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Are We Alone?
Last played on
Feel Alive
Anavae
Feel Alive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feel Alive
Last played on
Aeon
Anavae
Aeon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aeon
Last played on
Anti-Faith
Anavae
Anti-Faith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anti-Faith
Last played on
Closer
Anavae
Closer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Closer
Last played on
Anavae Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist